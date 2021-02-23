You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log - Feb. 17

Below are the arrests for Feb. 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Earnest Battle, 46, was arrested on Feb. 17 at 12:30 a.m. at West Havens Street and North LaFountain Street. He was charged with a warrant from Wisconsin.

Amanda Wolley, 27, was arrested on Feb. 17 at 12:27 a.m. at West Havens Street and North LaFountain Street. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).

Brittany Causey, 22, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for a violation of home detention.

