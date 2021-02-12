Daily arrest log - Feb. 11

Below are the arrests for Feb. 11. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lejla Kameric, 25, was arrested on Feb. 11 at 6 a.m. at 1213 N. Lindsay St. She was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).
Tammy Stambaugh, 38, was arrested on Feb. 11 at 1:01 a.m. at South Jay Street and East Markland Avenue. She was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant from Hamilton County.