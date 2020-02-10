Daily arrest log - Feb. 7 - Feb. 9

Below are the arrests from Feb. 7 through Feb. 9 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Joseph Applewhite, 37, was arrested on Feb. 9 at 12:29 a.m. at 2156 E. Boulevard Ave. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).
Shaquille Beard, 26, was arrested on Feb. 9 at 1:43 a.m. at 1222 W. Boulevard Ave. Beard was charged with theft (level 6 felony) and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle (class B misdemeanor).
Kenneth Bradburn, 37, was arrested on Feb. 7 at 12:10 p.m. at 1100 E. Vaile St. He was arrested on two warrants for public intoxication.
Andrew Crousore, 22, was arrested on Feb. 7 at 5:28 p.m. at 3591 W. 200 S. He was charged with dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 2 felony) and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 3 felony).
David Kailum, 23, was arrested on Feb. 8 at 3:47 a.m. at the intersection of Foster and Delphos streets. He was charged with possession of a schedule drug (level 6 felony).
Curtis Durbin, was arrested on Feb. 9 at 3:54 a.m. at 400 E. Superior St. He was charged with OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Michael Halcomb, 31, was arrested on Feb. 8 at 3:08 p.m. at 309 E. Deffenbaugh St. He was arrested on an FTA warrant.
Sheena Hanley, 30, was arrested on Feb. 8 at 10:49 p.m. at 1239 N. Morrison St. She was charged with domestic battery/simple assault (class A misdemeanor).
Cyonna Hizer, 22, was arrested on Feb. 9 at 7:07 p.m. at 2147 N. Apperson Way. She was arrested on two warrants for disorderly conduct and two warrants for public intoxication.
Justin Pavese, 35, was arrested on Feb. 9 at 11:02 a.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and also arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.
Nicholas Rucker, 35, was arrested on Feb. 8 at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Morgan streets. He was charged with operation a vehicle with an Ace of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).
Jamareyon Sample, 20, was arrested on Feb. 9 at 7:20 p.m. at 401 E. Morgan St. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).
James Warren Jr., 40, was arrested on Feb. 7 at 10:44 a.m. at 1520 N. Purdum St. He was charged with maintaining a common nuisance/cont. sub./para (level 6 felony), dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (level 2 felony), manufacture/dealing meth (level 2 felony), and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 3 felony).
Brandon Wilson, 40, was arrested on Feb. 7 at 10:57 a.m. at 1520 N. Purdum St. He was charged with visiting a common nuisance/legend drug (class B misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (level 2 felony), manufacture/dealing meth (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 3 felony), and possession of meth (level 3 felony).