Daily arrest log - Dec. 9

Below are the arrests for Dec. 9. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Chad Stout, 44, was arrested on Dec. 9 at 10:01 a.m. at Cartwright Drive and East Alto Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor), a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and operating without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor).
Jason Sipes, 25, was arrested on Dec. 9 at 5:16 p.m. at 2905 Shelia Drive. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.
Char-Michael Williams, 46, was arrested on Dec. 9 at 9:08 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and South Union Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).