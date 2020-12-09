Daily arrest log - Dec. 8

Below are the arrests for Dec. 8. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Shawnell Atwater, 29, was arrested on Dec. 8 at 3:40 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Jordyn Brewer, 23, was arrested on Dec. 8 at 5:44 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony).
Stephen Goshern, 47, was arrested on Dec. 8 at 10:42 a.m. at 512 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with trespass (class A misdemeanor).
Martin Morgan, 29, was arrested on Dec. 8 at 3:53 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.