Daily arrest log - Dec. 7

Below are the arrests for Dec. 7. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Don Harrington Jr, 43, was arrested on Dec. 7 at 8:36 p.m. at 610 N. Washington St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and intimidation (level 6 felony).
Tasha Price, 45, was arrested on Dec. 7 at 4:56 p.m. at N. Albany St. She was charged with a warrant from Hamilton County.
Robert Russel, 56, was arrested on Dec. 7 at 2:35 p.m. at 1626 N. Webster St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Manuel Sisneros, 41, was arrested on Dec. 7 at 9:48 p.m. at East Hoffer Street and South 17th Street. He was charged with identity deception (level 6 felony), false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).
Tara Glaze, 28, was arrested on Dec. 7 at 1:40 a.m. at 2000 S. Berkeley Road. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.