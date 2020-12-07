Daily arrest log - Dec. 4 to 6

Below are the arrests for Dec. 4 to 6. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Treyshon Banks, 23, was arrested on Dec. 6 at 1:47 a.m. at 107 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Gregory Bender, 41, was arrested on Dec. 5 at 11:40 p.m. at South Courtland Avenue and West Woodland Avenue. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Gary Bunce, 60, was arrested on Dec. 4 at 11:48 p.m. at 2541 N. Purdum St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Byron Curry Jr., 29, was arrested on Dec. 6 at 1:41 a.m. at 633 S. Market St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), and burglary (level 3 felony).

Joshua Edwards, 32, was arrested on Dec. 4 at 9:40 p.m. at 5713 Wampum St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Effie Foster, 30, was arrested on Dec. 6 at 10:05 p.m. at 1003 E. Southway Blvd. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Eva Groover, 40, was arrested on Dec. 5 at 5:18 p.m. at 250 East and S.R. 26. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

David Levine, 38, was arrested on Dec. 4 at 11:32 a.m. at 114 N. Union St. He was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

Shanon Lusher, 43, was arrested on Dec. 6 at 9:26 p.m. at Gleneagles Drive and Balmoral Blvd. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Brian McFarren, 38, was arrested on Dec. 4 at 8:05 p.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with a warrant for battery.

Justin Newcom, 27, was arrested on Dec. 6 at 5:45 a.m. at 708 N. Wabash St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (level 6 felony), possession of a synthetic drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Marcus Robinson, 27, was arrested on Dec. 6 at 5:45 a.m. at 708 N. Wabash St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and confinement (level 5 felony).

Natalie Rosemont, 34, was arrested on Dec. 4 at 12:29 p.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Road. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Michael Sawyer, 32, was arrested on Dec. 4 at 12:34 a.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Road. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jessica Stout, 40, was arrested on Dec. 4 at 10:25 p.m. at 917 Brentwood Drive. She was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Paul Taylor, 51, was arrested on Dec. 6 at 9:10 p.m. at 1515 S. 17th St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Preston Walker, 23, was arrested on Dec. 4 at 2:25 p.m. at 2111 N. Webster St. He was charged with a warrant from Cass. Co.

Derek Whelchel, 36, was arrested on Dec. 6 at 10:01 p.m. at 1003 E. Southway Blvd. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Algin White, 34, was arrested on Dec. 5 at 9:56 p.m. at 1010 E. Walnut St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).