Daily arrest log - Dec. 31 to Jan. 3

Below are the arrests for Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Corey Amarello, 36, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 9:03 p.m. at 3079 Vinton Circle. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Heather Brittain, 31, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 5:03 p.m. at 1560 S. Plate St. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).

Daniel Brooker, 35, was arrested on Dec. 1 at 2:40 a.m. at 4015 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Travis Bryant, 21, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 6:06 a.m. at 1947 S. Elizabeth St. He was charged with burglary (level 5 felony).

Michael Campbell, 53, was arrested on Dec. 31 at 4:40 p.m. at 216 S. Calumet St. He was charged with assisting a criminal (level 6 felony), manufacturing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony and level 3 felony).

Corteize Clark, 30, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 3:49 a.m. at East Foster Street. He was charged with battery (level 6 felony), criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Randy Craig, 51, was arrested on Jan. 2 at 11:55 p.m. at 1715 N. Buckeye St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Rebecca Craig, 44, was arrested on Jan. 3 at 3 a.m. at North Buckeye Street and West Spraker Street. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Bradley Davenport, 38, was arrested on Jan 2 at 3:29 a.m. at 2046 Benth Creek Road. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for counterfeiting.

Michael Gonzales, 31, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 12:24 a.m. at 4005 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Antonio Hale, 18, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 10:40 p.m. at 606 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).

Dino Halupa Jr, 37, was arrested on Dec. 31 at 8:14 p.m. at 1303 N. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyrail Hammond, 24, was arrested on Jan. 2 at 12:15 a.m. at South Indiana Avenue and West Chestnut Street. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony).

Cheilsea Hart, 22, was arrested on Jan. 3 at 9:15 p.m. at I.N. 18 and South 800 East. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Bradley Jewell, 25, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 12:15 a.m. at East Morgan Street and North Phillips Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Dewayne Hecht, 34, was arrested on Jan. 3 at 12:15 a.m. East Morgan Street and North Philips Street. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.

Danielle Kendrick, 39, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 2:39 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Washington Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Brooke Lawhead, 37, was arrested on Dec. 31 at 4:37 p.m. at 216 S. Calumet St. She was charged with dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), a warrant for burglary and a warrant for theft.

Cary Lawson, 56, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 1:09 a.m. at West Taylor Street and South Indiana Avenue. She was charged with two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for trespass.

Jacob Pebley, 32, was arrested on Jan. 2 at 2:19 a.m. at North Indiana Avenue and West Taylor Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and two warrants for petition to revoke.

Antajuan Perkins, 36, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 3:05 a.m. at 600 Elk Street and S. Main St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Shane Richardson, 30, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 2 a.m. at 1504 S. Plate St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for battery.

Brandon Riggs, 40, was arrested on Jan. 3 at 7:59 p.m. at 701 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Michael Sawyer, 33, was arrested on Dec. 31 at 1:04 p.m. at 3750 North and 00 East West. He was charged with two warrants for petition to revoke.

Joshua Smith, 45, was arrested on Jan. 3 at 9:15 p.m. at North Ohio Street and East Spraker St. He was charged with two counts of possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), two counts of resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), two warrants for failure to appear, and a warrant for non-compliance.

Jesse Vance, 38, was arrested on Dec. 31 at 10:07 p.m. at West Vaile Street and North Jay Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).