Daily arrest log - Dec. 3

Below are the arrests for Dec. 3. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brantlee Riley, 19, was arrested on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at 1219 S. 17th St. She was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor) and unlawful use of 911 (class A misdemeanor).
Richard Walker, 20, was arrested on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at 1219 S. 17th St. He was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor) and unlawful use of 911 (class A misdemeanor).
Joshua Hicks, 38, was arrested on Dec. 3 at 1:59 p.m. at 314 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Christopher Luckey, 38, was arrested on Dec. 3 at 10:08 p.m. at 2350 W. Alto Road. He was charged with forgery (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for PTR.