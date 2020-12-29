Daily arrest log - Dec. 28

Below are the arrests for Dec. 28. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jessica Chriswell, 35, was arrested on Dec. 28 at 3:04 p.m. at 1401 E. Virginia St. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Shawn Gunderson, 40, was arrested on Dec. 28 at 4:46 p.m. at South Armstrong Street and West King Street. He was charged with a warrant for invasion of privacy.

Steven McElroy, 34, was arrested on Dec. 28 at 11:33 p.m. at 929 N. McCann St. He was charged with two warrants for failure to appear.

Joshua Wasson, 36, was arrested on Dec. 28 at 7:07 a.m. at 3569 North and 00 East-West. He was charged with unlawful use of 911 (class A misdemeanor).

Christopher Paulson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 28 at 12:55 a.m. at 416 W. Taylor St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).

Michael Shepherd, 34, was arrested on Dec. 28 at 1:35 a.m. at 605 S. Bell St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), and interfering with the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor).

Dustin Shively, 32, was arrested on Dec. 28 at 416 W. Taylor St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).

Cassandra Churchill, 24, was arrested on Dec. 28 at South Locke Street and East Markland Avenue. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.