Daily arrest log - Dec. 24 to 27

Below are the arrests for Dec. 24 to Dec. 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Donovan Ash, 19, was arrested on Dec. 27 at 12:15 a.m. at North Washington Street and East Lincoln Road. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Arien Baxter, 28, was arrested on Dec. 25 at 11:21 p.m. at 1506 N. Lindsay St. He was charged with a warrant for criminal mischief.

Eric Brookshire, 35, was arrested on Dec. 26 at 3:07 a.m. at West North Street and S.R. 931. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Adriane Burr, 33, was arrested on Dec. 27 at 2 a.m. at 800 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), altered gun identification (level 5 felony), and marijuana cultivation (class B misdemeanor).

Lanoshia Clark, 36, was arrested on Dec. 27 at 2:14 a.m. at 50 West and 300 South. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

James Junior, 39, was arrested on Dec. 27 at 3:24 a.m. at 5126 Clinton Drive. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Byron Curry Jr., 29, was arrested on Dec. 24 at 8:05 p.m. at 1332 S. Jay St. He was charged with a warrant for pretrial violation.

Jordan Daniels, 18, was arrested on Dec. 24 at 11:56 p.m. at 563 Bradford Circle. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), and property damage crash (class B misdemeanor).

Michael Estep, 49, was arrested on Dec. 26 at 10:07 p.m. at 1918 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with a warrant for theft.

David Hufford, 50, was arrested on Dec. 27 at 10:10 a.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and inhaling toxic vapors (class B misdemeanor).

Dvonta Jones, 23, was arrested on Dec. 26 at 5 a.m. at 5126 Clinton Drive and was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), public intoxication (class B misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Kennedy Kurtis, 30, was arrested on Dec. 26 and 27, at 6 p.m. and 7:06 p.m., respectively. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor) following both arrests.

Aaron Martin, 27, was arrested on Dec. 26 at 11:23 p.m. at 315 N. Webster St. He was charged with a warrant for leaving the scene of a crime.

Kenneth Mohler, 39, was arrested on Dec. 26 at 8:11 a.m. at 1233 W. Jackson St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Darrel Morris, 56, was arrested on Dec. 26 at 8:20 p.m. at East Morgan Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristen Mott, 22, was arrested on Dec. 26 at 3:26 a.m. at South Main Street and East Markland Avenue. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), deception (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant from Johnson Co.

Bobbi Mull, 45, was arrested on Dec. 26 at East Morgan Street and South Washington Street. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Adam Nelson, 51, was arrested on Dec. 26 at 3:34 a.m. at North Main Street and East Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Mackenzie Nicholson, 18, was arrested on Dec. 24 at 11:50 p.m. at 563 Bradford Circle. She was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Denishyidun Pearson, 40, was arrested on Dec. 24 at 7:23 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant from Boone County.

Michael Shepherd was arrested on Dec. 26 and 28, at 2:28 a.m. and 1:35 a.m. respectively, at 605 S. Bell St. He was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor) for the former, and domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), and interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor) for the latter.

Vandreil Simmons, 30, was arrested on Dec. 27 at 5:11 a.m. at East Center Road and Cartwright Drive. He was charged with operating while intoxictated (class C misdemeanor).

Kenneth Tyson, 35, was arrested on Dec. 26 at 12:13 p.m. at 770 N. Dixon Road. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor).

Justin Woodward, 41, was arrested on Dec. 26at 4:36 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Main Street. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

