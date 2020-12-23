Daily arrest log - Dec. 22

Below are the arrests for Dec. 22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joseph Harris, 31, was arrested on Dec. 22 at 7:20 p.m. at 819 S. Buckeye St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for failure to appear.
Andrew Fenton, 29, was arrested on Dec. 22 at 3:30 a.m. at North 110 and North Reed Road. He was charged with dealing methamphetamine (level 5 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), dealing schedule IV substances (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).
Katherine Hunt, 32, was arrested on Dec. 22 at 3:40 a.m. at S.R. 931 and East Smith Road. She was charged with dealing methamphetamine (level 5 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), dealing schedule IV substance (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).
Chelsea Turner, 32, was arrested on Dec. 22 at 1:04 a.m. at 536 E. Center Road. She was charged with legend drug prescription violation (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).