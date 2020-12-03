Daily arrest log - Dec. 2

Below are the arrests for Dec. 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Isaac Childress, 18, was arrested on Dec. 2 at 11:43 p.m. at 1219 S. 17th St. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor) and unlawful use of 911 (class A misdemeanor).
Anthony Knight, 23, was arrested on Dec. 2 at 7:40 p.m. at 824 W. Rainbow Circle. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for domestic battery.
Harry Young, 26, was arrested on Dec. 2 at 2:52 p.m. at 819 N. Purdum St. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Markiss Young, 31, was arrested on Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. at 220 N. Union St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).