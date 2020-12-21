Daily arrest log - Dec. 18 to 20

Below are the arrests for Dec. 18 to 20. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lance Bower, 44, was arrested on Dec. 19 at 8:51 p.m. at South Webster Street and Center Road. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

William Epperly, 63, was arrested on Dec. 20 at 1:20 a.m. at West Havens Street and North Webster Street. He was charged with a warrant for theft.

Blake Grau, 23, was arrested on Dec. 19 at 1:33 a.m. at 2309 E. Southway St. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (level 5 felony).

Reginald Greene, 42, was arrested on Dec. 18 at 2:10 p.m. at 1524 N. Purdum St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for driving while suspended.

Cody Hubbard, 33, was arrested on Dec. 19 at 9:11 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Drive. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Samantha Ingram, 35, was arrested on Dec. 20 at 620 Bradford Circle. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Cary Lawson, 56, was arrested on Dec. 20 at 10:25 p.m. at West Morgan Street and North Armstrong St. and was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Michael Little, 49, was arrested on Dec. 18 at 3:26 p.m. at 700 N. Purdum St. He was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for failure to appear.

Lance Mckinney, 33, was arrested on Dec. 18 at 3:51 p.m. at 525 E. Walnut St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and unlawful use of 911 (class A misdemeanor).

Mathew Petty, 43, was arrested on Dec. 9:07 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Drive. He was charged with false reporting (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for non-compliance with work release, and a warrant for failure to appear.

Jessica Roberts, 39, was arrested on Dec. 20 at 11:05 p.m. at 828 E. Center Road. She was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Christopher Simpson, 25, was arrested on Dec. 19 at 12:22 a.m. at 950 S. Main St. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Lamount Stewart Jr, 40, was arrested on Dec. 20 at 2:40 a.m. at West Park Avenue and South Armstrong Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony) and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Jacqueline Taipa, 47, was arrested on Dec. 20 at South Washington Street and West Defenbaugh Street. She was charged with reckless driving (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Reed Turner, 34, was arrested on Dec. 20 at 10:15 p.m. at 1912 Woodbridge St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

James Wheeler, 50, was arrested on Dec. 20 at 12:08 a.m. at West North Street and North Webster Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor), endangerment (class A misdemeanor), and a prior conviction for operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Annette Whiteman, 52, was arrested on Dec. 18 at 4:46 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony).