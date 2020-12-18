Daily arrest log - Dec.17

Below are the arrests for Dec. 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Eden Boggs, 21, was arrested on Dec. 17 at 3:45 p.m. at 1920 E. Market Ave. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony).
Wendy Bradley, 38, was arrested on Dec. 17 at 3:18 p.m. at 615 N. Washington St. She was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for pretrial release violation.
Kinsey Riddle, 26, was arrested on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. at 1013 E. Markland Ave. and was charged with a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for failure to appear.