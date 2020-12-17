Daily arrest log - Dec. 16

Below are the arrests for Dec. 16. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
William Estep, 44, was arrested on East Gerhart Street and North Waugh Street. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for failure to appear.
Timothy Bergesen, 28, was arrested on Dec. 16 at 2:50 p.m. at 417 N. Union St. He was charged with auto theft (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for petition to revoke, and two warrants for failure to appear.
Shyanne Oberg, 30, was arrested on Dec. 16 at 11:19 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with sniffing (class B misdemeanor).