Daily arrest log - Dec. 11 to 13

Below are the arrests for Dec. 11 to 13. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Scott Callis, 56, was arrested on Dec. 13 at 1:20 a.m. at West Defenbaugh Street and South Dixon Road. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Chelsea Collier, 31, was arrested on Dec. 12 at 2:22 a.m. at South Washington Street and Lafountain Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Ryan Durr, 37, was arrested on Dec. 12 at 4:10 a.m. at 5406 Council Ring Blvd. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Michael Fitts, 36, was arrested on Dec. 13 at 9:07 p.m. at North Bell Street. He was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), dealing marijuana (class B misdemeanor), marijuana cultivation (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 5 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Heather Harris, 40, was arrested on Dec. 12 at 10:21 a.m. at 2156 E. Blvd. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

James Hawkins, 26, was arrested on Dec. 13 at 11:40 p.m. at 3900 S. Webster St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for PTR.

Stephanie Irwin, 34, was arrested on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. at 11907 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor), habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony), and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Austin Jones, 21, was arrested on Dec. 13 at 5 a.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Glenn Jordan, 29, was arrested on Dec. 12 at 11:10 a.m. at 2533 Walker Ave. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Derrick Long, 39, was arrested on Dec. 123 at 2:45 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Drive. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Jerome Marshall, 19, was arrested on Dec. 11 at 1:40 p.m. at 1500 Schuler Drive. He was charged with a warrant for invasion of privacy.

Cody Miller, 26, was arrested on Dec. 13 at 2:23 a.m. at 107 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Mandi Mouser, 35, was arrested on Dec. 12 at 4:10 a.m. at 5406 Council Ring Blvd. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Cynthia Ponder, 34, was arrested on Dec. 11 at 11:50 p.m. at 5400 Council Ring Blvd. She was charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon (level 5 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for dealing and possession.

Saraya Soaf, 29, was arrested on Dec. 12 at 9:55 a.m. at 2156 E. Blvd. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

James Taylor, 41, was arrested on Dec. 12 at 8:01 p.m. at 1715 E. Havens St. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).