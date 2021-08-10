Daily arrest log - Aug. 9

Below are the arrests for Aug. 9. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Keesha Pigg, 25, was arrested on Aug. 9 at 12:25 a.m. at 811. E. Gerhart St. for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and neglect of dependant (level 6 felony).
Larry Cross Jr., 56, was arrested on Aug. 9. at 11:02 p.m. at South Plate Street and East Markland Avenue for warrant/ failure to appear.
Yehoshaphat Green, 32, was arrested on Aug. 9. at 7:51 pm. at 201 N. Phillips St. #205 for domestic battery.
Domasannekus Nix, 31, was arrested on Aug. 9 at 10:40 p.m. at North Delphos Street and East Taylor Street for warrant/ domestic battery.