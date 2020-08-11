Daily arrest log - Aug. 7 to 9

Below are the arrests for Aug. 7 to 9. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ronald Abney, 60, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 10:52 p.m. at 2515 N. Bell St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and public intoxication with alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Amina Bancroft, 25, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 12:06 p.m. at South Cooper Street and West Markland Avenue. She was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor).

Michael Fortenberry, 22, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 8:07 p.m. at 520 Southlea Drive. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Mary Haymon, 44, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 3:20 p.m. at 1920 N. Bell St. She was charged for IOP (class A misdemeanor).

Summer Hill, 40, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 7:10 p.m. at 1411 Home Ave. She was arrested on a warrant for violating probation.

Kasey Hubbard, 31, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 12:55 p.m. at 302 E. Broadway St. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.

Kenneth Myers, 40, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 6:10 p.m. on East Taylor Street and South Ohio Street. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), a warrant for criminal mischief, a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for dealing in methamphetamine, and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Jennifer O’Neal, 38, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 9:10 p.m. at 408 N. Calumet St. She was charged with a warrant for auto theft, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, and a warrant for a prior for driving while suspended.

Thomas Offutt, 47, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 3:07 p.m. at North Purdum Street and East Morgan Street. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer (class A misdemeanor), and a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Christopher Paulson, 38, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 3:36 p.m. on West Walnut Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), a prior for domestic battery (level 6 felony), intimidation (level 6 felony), IOP (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony).

Amanda Smith, 38, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 11:30 p.m. on 706 S. Market St. She was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Olivia Sutera, 22, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 11:45 p.m. on 1017 S. Purdum St. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Donald Wyant, 48, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. at 1100 S. Apperson Way. He was charged with public intoxication with alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Daniel Adamscardwell, 30, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 10:52 p.m. at S.R. 931 and East Morgan Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Terrell Barber, 25, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 4:04 a.m. at 208 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for auto theft, a warrant for battery, a warrant for theft, and a warrant for residential entry.

Chase Brankle, 28, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 8:29 p.m. at East Boulevard Street and S.R. 931. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), false informing (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony), a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine from Miami Co. and a warrant for neglect of a dependent from Miami Co.

Melanie Dively, 25, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 10:40 p.m. at 927 E. Monroe St. She was charged with driving while suspended.

Michael Duncan, 22, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 11:04 p.m. at East Mulberry Street and Longview Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Katherine Hunter, 39, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 5:15 p.m. at 1227 East Carter St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine).

Daryl Logan, 34, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 10:39 p.m. at North Apperson Way and West Superior Street. He was charged with public intoxication with alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Jordan McCarty, 30, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 5:37 p.m. at 100 N. Ohio St. He was charged with a warrant for possession of a syringe.

Scott McCoy, 21, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 1:59 a.m. at 107 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with public intoxication with alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Brian Nation, 49. Was arrested on West Jefferson Street and South Webster Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

James Pearcy, 19, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 12:30 a.m. at 718 N. Main St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and possession of alcohol by a minor (class C misdemeanor).

Bayleigh Schell, 18, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 11 p.m. at East Mulberry Street and Longview Street. She was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Mark Turner, 55, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 5:31 a.m. at 1227 E. Carter St. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Raymond Balentine, 57, was arrested on Aug. 9 at 1:58 a.m. at West Madison Street and South Wabash Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Clifford Faucher III, 57, was arrested on Aug. 9 at 1:15 a.m. at East Taylor Street and South Philips Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Amber Sparling, 37, was arrested on Aug. 9 at 9:18 p.m. at 1231 S. Locke St. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Paige Turley, 29, was arrested on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony).