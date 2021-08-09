Daily arrest log - Aug. 6-8

Below are the arrests for Aug. 6-8. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Charles Amos, 44, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 1809 W. Carter St. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Brenna Beauchamp, 27, was arrested on August 7 at 3:32 p.m. at 2401 E. Markland Ave. for possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependant (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of Paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Zachary Bowlin, 33, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 7:44 p.m. at 1133 S. Wabash Ave. for warrant/ body attachment.

Turbora Brown, 44, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 3:30 p.m. at 268 S. 00 E.W. for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and warrant/ intimidation.

Joshua Calvert, 30, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 9:13 p.m. at 2011 N. Market for driving while suspended- prior (class A misdemeanor).

Joseph Castillo, 48, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 12:13 a.m. at 5101 Arrowhead Blvd. for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor).

Mikila Certain, 21, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 8:14 p.m. at 605 Marsha Ct. for neglect of a dependant (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Blane Coate, 28, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 3:55 a.m. at 400 E. Defenbaugh St. for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Vernon Holland, 26, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 2:20 a.m. at Markland Avenue and Courtland Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Brandon Lawson, 25, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 8:13 p.m. at 607 Marsha Ct. #57 for neglect of a dependant (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Leslie Marr, 38, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 2:51 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland for warrant/ dealing methamphetamine.

Xavier McCarter, 22, was arrested on Aug.6 at 2:21 a.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Rd. for operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Ricardo Mcghee, 32, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 3:50 p.m. at 2023 N. Purdum for criminal recklessness (level 5 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), pointing a firearm (level 6 felony).

Sean Moss, 48, was arrested on Aug.6 at 11:49 p.m.at 2040 S. Reed Rd. for warrant/ Iowa.

Jakob Plake, 26, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 12:05 a.m. at East Taylor and Longview for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Jimmy Reyes, 53, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 1:57 a.m. at 511 Albany Dr. Apt. #311 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Montae Reed, 27, was arrested at 3:59 a.m. at 100 E. North St. for warrant/ Miami County.

Samuel Russell, 48, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 10:46 p.m. at Fischer St. and N.Washington St. for warrant/ domestic battery.

Ashton Sokol, 19, was arrested on Aug. 8 at 2404 Baxter Rd Apt. #3 for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Johnathon Thompson, 29, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 4:38 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. for criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor).

Danny Wood Jr., 34, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 1807 N. McCann St. for warrant/ petition to revoke.