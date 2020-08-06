Daily arrest log - Aug. 5

Below are the arrests for Aug. 5. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ronnie Bertrand, 35, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 8:06 p.m. at 400 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Joseph Butler, 33, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 8:28 p.m. at 511 N. Jay St. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for failure to appear.
Kayla Carmack, 25, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 8:59 p.m. at East Taylor Street and South Washington Street. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Patricia Howard, 32, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 7:50 p.m. at East Taylor Street and North Apperson Way. She was charged with dealing methamphetamine (level 5 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
David McClure, 47, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 5:44 p.m. at 622 S. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.
Jolene Yard, 32, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 4:40 p.m. at Sherman Drive and West Lincoln Road. He was charged with habitual traffic violations (level 6 felony).