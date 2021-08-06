Below are the arrests for Aug. 5. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Heather Atkins, 37, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 7:32 p.m. at 1055 E. Havens St. for warrant/ petition to revoke.
Stephen Ferguson, 65, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 4:50 p.m. at 1140 S. Locke St. for intimidation (level 5 felony).
Dillon Foster, 29, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 6:13 p.m. at 901 W. Havens for warrant/ failure to appear.
Jose Grifaldo, 44, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 2:20 a.m. at South Jay Street and Markland Avenue for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Gunnar Ivins, 27, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 3:40 a.m. at US 31 North for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Dajuan Logan, 36, was arrested on Aug. 5 at East Delphos Street and Firmin Street for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Aerick Monroe, 25, was arrested on Aug. 5 at 6:48 p.m. at 1495 N. Webster St. for warrant/ failure to appear.
Daily arrest log - Aug. 5
