Daily arrest log - Aug. 4

Below are the arrests for Aug. 4. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charles Briley, 25, was arrested on Aug. 4 at 1:05 a.m. at 915 E. North St. for warrant/ non-compliance.
Carah Gifford, 29, was arrested on Aug. 4 at 11:16 p.m. at 1232 N. Union St. for warrant/ petition to revoke.
James Howard, 39, was arrested on Aug. 4 at 3:41 a.m. at 1301 W. Jefferson St. for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and warrant/ possession of a syringe.
Karra Riggins, 29, was arrested on Aug. 4 at 9:04 p.m. at 2808 S. Reed Rd. for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Geramie Young, 36, was arrested on Aug. 4 at 10:13 p.m. at 2808 S. Reed Rd. for warrant/ petition to revoke.