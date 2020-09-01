Daily arrest log - Aug. 31

Below are the arrests for Aug. 31. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Steven Armfield, 54, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 3:28 p.m. at 611 E. Tate St. He was charged with a warrant for PTR and a warrant from Hamilton County.

Mary Balsbaugh, 67, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 7:55 p.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. She was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Christina Carter, 37, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 12:51 p.m. at North Bell Street and West Tate Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Matthew Dewitt, 48, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 11:31 p.m. at 915 N. Washington St. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Ricky Fields, 64, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 4:29 p.m. at 400 S. Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Sarah Parvin, 47, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 4:25 p.m. at 400 S. Apperson Way. She was charged with a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.

William Shaffer Jr, 35, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 3:38 p.m. at 900 S. Courtland St. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.