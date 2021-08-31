Daily Arrest Log - Aug. 30

Below are the arrests for Aug. 30. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tate Andrews, 27, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 3:49 a.m. at Plate and Boulevard for possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony).

Jake Beck,31, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 10:00 p.m. at South Apperson Way and East Vaile Avenue for warrant/ failure to appear.

Victor Broomfield, 51, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 7:09 p.m. at 909 1/2 Plate St. for warrant/ driving while suspended.

Kimberly Houston, 47, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 3:58 p.m. at North Webster Street and East Tate Street for warrant/ failure to appear.

Ronald Luckey Jr, 54, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 2620 N. Washington Lot #85 for battery (class A misdemeanor).

Shelley Minniear, 47, was arrested on Aug 30 at 3:08 a.m. at 5709 Peshewa Crt. for battery (class A misdemeanor) and residential entry (level 6 felony).

Jennifer Rush, 34, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 2:38 p.m. at 260 Inland Dr. for possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, or V drug (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Abbie Shaffer, 18, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 724 N. Indiana for warrant/ possession of methamphetamine.

Brian Weeks, 57, was arrested on Aug.30 at 2:48 a.m. at 5709 Peshewa Crt. for warrant/ intimidation.