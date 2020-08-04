Daily arrest log - Aug. 3

Below are the arrests for Aug. 3. All are listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Dana Glaze, 53, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 2:05 a.m. on North Elizabeth Street and East Jefferson Street. She was charged with a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession schedule I, II, III,IV, and V (class A misdemeanor).

Tara Glaze, 28, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 2:14 a.m. on North Elizabeth Street and East Jefferson Street. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor) and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.

Jerome McCaskill II, 49, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 1:05 a.m. on 1901 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Tamika Harvard, 34, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 11:32 p.m. on West Vaile Avenue and North Market Street. She was charged with never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Mario Liali, 32, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 7:35 p.m. at 1641 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with a warrant for conversion.

Bobbie Own, 36, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. at 1021 E. Cornell St. He was charged with a warrant from Wabash County.

Joshua Roberts, 32, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 10:28 p.m. at 600 S. Webster St. He was charged with forgery (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Justin Smith, 33, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 11:52 p.m. at 900 E. Morgan St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Brooke Spence, 27, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 4:24 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and St. Joseph Street. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 4 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony).

Tawon Wright, 37, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 8:04 a.m. at 1014 N. Webster St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and residential entry (level 6 felony).