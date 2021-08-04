Daily arrest log - Aug. 3

Below are the arrests for Aug. 3. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
John Adams, 37, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 4:52 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. for operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).
Noelle Calhoun, 46, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 2:55 p.m. at 3605 S. LaFountain St. for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony) and possession of a schedule II, III, IV drug (class A misdemeanor).
Brock Grabes, 33, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 6:12 p.m. at South Plate Street and East Hoffer Street for neglect of a dependant (level 6 felony) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Cheyanne Tharp, 28, was arrested on Aug. 3 at 12:45 p.m. at East Sycamore Street and North Apperson Way for possession of meth (level 6 felony).