Daily arrest log - Aug. 27

Below are the arrests for Aug. 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lonnie Galloway, 32, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 12:10 a.m. at South Ohio Street and West Murden Street. He was charged with a warrant from Owen County for theft.

Katie Ray, 31, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 12:24 a.m. at South Ohio Street and West Murden Street. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jordan Sheagley, 27, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 2:40 a.m. at West Defenbaugh Street and South Locke Street. Sheagley was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor), domestic battery (level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), and false informing (class B misdemeanor).

Shella D. Detro, 58, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at 3980 S. Reed Road. She was charged with criminal trespassing (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

David L. Ivory, 60, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 7:51 p.m. at 2401 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Kimberly Kidwell, 50, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 3:25 at 617 Miami Blvd. She was charged with a warrant for obstruction of justice.

Martin Morgan, 29, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 7:42 p.m. at 930 S. Washington St. He was charged with criminal recklessness (class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Paula Rush, 56, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 6:18 p.m. at 519 S. Indiana St. She was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), escape (level 5 felony), intimidation (level 5 felony), being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).