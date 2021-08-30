Daily Arrest Log - Aug. 27-29

Below are the arrests for Aug. 27-29. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jade Baker, 21, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 3:54 p.m. at 618 W. North St. for warrant/ Grant Co.

Jake Beck, 31, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 7:29 p.m. at 915 N. Washington St. for public intoxication-Alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Jake Beck, 31, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 8:41 p.m. at 2413 W. Sycamore St. for criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Onesimus Blackamore, 30, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 1:53 a.m. at West Markland Avenue and South Buckeye Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior (level 6 felony) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-passenger less than 18 years (level 6 felony).

Christopher Bratcher, 25, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 2:17 a.m. at South Goyer Road and East Boulevard for dealing meth (level 3 felony), dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Richard Brewer, 44, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 11:44 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Diamond Street for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor).

Richard Clay, 35, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 2:50 a.m. at Broadway and Washington for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), leaving the scene of a crash-property damage (class B misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior (level 6 felony).

Dusking Clendenen-Gill, 22, was arrested on Aug. 29 at 8:07 a.m. at 823 W. Foster St. for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, or V drug class A misdemeanor.

Debra Dillman, 69, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 12:16 a.m. at North Apperson Way and East Mulberry Street for operating a vehicle with an ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdmeanor).

Zoey Lockhart-Noel, 22, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 2:36 p.m. at 205 Laramie Lane for warrant/ armed robbery.

Brandy Horn, 33, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 1:26 a.m. at West North Street and North Webster Street for possession of schedule I, II, III, IV, or V drug (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Austin Huntsman, 30, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 1:34 a.m. at West North Street and North Webster Street for possession of a schedule II, III, or IV drug (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Joshua Murphy, 31, was arrested on Aug. 29 at 6:02 a.m. at 1425 N. Apperson Way for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor).

Joshua Pena, 20, was arrested on Aug. 29 at 10:31 p.m. at West Southway Boulevard and South Lafountain for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Anthony Sutton, 34, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 10:36 p.m. at 3130 Garden Place for Domestic Battery (class A misdemeanor).

Jacob Seamster, 27, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 10:48 p.m. at 1503 N. Davis Rd. for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication-alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Jennifer Spence, 32, was arrested on Aug. 29 at 4:15 a.m. at North Market Street and East Spraker Street for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), operating a vehicle with an ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Isaiah Warren, 23, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 2:09 p.m. at 738 S. Union St. for warrant/ armed robbery.

Shannon Young, 46, was arrested on Aug. 29 at 1:34 a.m. 1100 Teepee Dr. for operating a vehicle with an ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-prior (level 6 felony).