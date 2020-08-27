Daily arrest log - Aug. 26

Below are the arrests for Aug. 26. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Karla Barnett, 35, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 4:51 p.m. at West Carter Street and South Ohio Street. She was charged with dealing methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Samuel Chomba, 28, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 4:10 p.m. at East Southway Boulevard and North Market Street. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Nicole Cooper, 34, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 7:18 p.m. at 400 S. Apperson Way. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), a warrant for theft, a warrant from Miami County for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant from Miami County for failure to appear for possession of a syringe, a warrant from Miami County for failure to appear for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant from Miami County for failure to appear for resisting law enforcement, a warrant from Miami County for failure to appear for possession of marijuana, and a warrant from Miami County for failure to appear for reckless driving.

Matthew Debusk, 35, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 4:44 p.m. on West Carter Street. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), for resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), dealing methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for dealing in narcotic drugs, and a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Dariel Jones, 37, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 2:05 p.m. at 2008 S. Goyer Road. He was charged with a warrant for possession and dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug and a warrant from Tipton County for driving while suspended.

Austin Santee, 23, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 7:55 p.m. at Highland Park. He was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Rachel Yager, 40, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 1:21 p.m. at 4914 Arrowhead St. She was charged with a warrant for causing serious injury while operating a motor vehicle with ACE of more than .08.

Benjamin Hicks, 27, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 12:35 a.m. at US 931 and West Carter Street. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Jonathon McPeek, 28, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 3:35 a.m. at East Mulberry Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Shirley Morens, 22, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 4:30 a.m. at West Richmond Street and South Ohio Street. She was charged with forgery-counterfeiting (level 6 felony) and possession of a handgun without a permit (class A misdemeanor).