Daily arrest log - Aug. 25

Below are the arrests for Aug. 25. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jason Alspaugh, 48, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 2:54 a.m. at 1336 E. Taylor St. He was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.

Emily Fischer, 30, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 4:50 a.m. at West Madison Street and South Webster Street. She was charged with a warrant for conversion.

Jesse McPeak, 36, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 12:38 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with battery (level 3 felony).

Ceairra Young, 20, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 3:55 a.m. at West Walnut Street and South Buckeye Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Willie Harvard, 32, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 10:34 a.m. at East Morgan Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).

Timothy Jines, 33, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 11:45 p.m. at East Morgan Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with two warrants for failure to appear.

Brian Raber, 39, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 2:39 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for non-compliance.