Daily arrest log - Aug. 24

Below are the arrests for Aug. 24. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Justin Garret, 26, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 3:14 a.m. at 1040 E. Havens St. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Robert Bateman, 42, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 11:30 p.m. at 903 S. Main St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Justin Broadhead, 29, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 3:19 p.m. at 3980 S. Reed Road. He was charged with IOP (class A misdemeanor).
Roger Edmondson, 31, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 10:34 p.m. at North Jay Street and West King Street. He was charged with a warrant from Miami County for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant from Miami County for possession of a controlled substance, and a warrant from Miami County for paraphernalia.
Stephen Goshern, 47, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 9:55 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant from Hendricks County for parole violation.
Ellis Russell, 54, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 2:57 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with a warrant for possession of a syringe, a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for possession of marijuana, and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.