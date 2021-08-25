Daily Arrest Log - Aug. 24

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.