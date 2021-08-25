Daily Arrest Log - Aug. 24

Below are the arrests for Aug. 24. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Amy Clark, 46, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 9:08 p.m. at East Morgan Street and North Ohio Street for a false identity report (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), warrant/ visiting a common nuisance and warrant/ failure to appear.
Ryan Green, 41, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 3:20 a.m. at Jefferson Street and Bell Street for operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Stephen Goshern, 48, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 9:41 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland for theft (class A misdemeanor).
Joseph Misock, 50, was arrested on Aug. 24 at East Morgan Street and North Ohio Street for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).