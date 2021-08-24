Daily Arrest Log - Aug. 23

Below are the arrests for Aug. 23. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christina Horter, 27, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 4:13 a.m. at 427 S. Washington St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Dylan Miller, 20, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 12:41 p.m. at 800 S. Waugh St. for criminal recklessness (level 6 felony).
Dione Perkins, 33, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 8:52 a.m. at West Park Avenue and South Leeds for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Clayton Walker, 45, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 11:54 p.m. at 408 E. North St. for disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and intimidation (level 6 felony).
Troy Young, 38, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 10:37 p.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. for possession schedule II, III, IV drug (class A misdemeanor) and operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).