Daily arrest log - Aug. 2

Below are the arrests for Aug. 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Dustin Elzbeck I, 40, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 7:14 p.m. at 268 S. 00 E.W. for possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of schedule I, II, III, IV, V (class A misdemeanor).

Donivan Hummel Jr., 42, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 5:04 p.m. at South Jay Street and East Markland for possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and driving with a suspended license (class A misdemeanor).

Russel McCoy, 47, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 11:51 p.m. at Calumet Street for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), warrant/ failure to appear, warrant/ criminal mischief, warrant/ residential entry, and warrant/ possession of a narcotic drug.

Michael Miller, 45, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 11:07 p.m. at 408 E. Mulberry St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Mikel Ringley, 30, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 7:56 p.m. at 3109 Darwin Lane for warrant/ petition to revoke and warrant residential entry.

Amie Young, 36, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 5:09 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street for possession of a legend drug, possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, V drug (class A misdemeanor).

Troy Young, 38, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 5:10 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street for possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, V drug (class A misdemeanor).