Daily arrest log - Aug. 19

Below are the arrests for Aug. 19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Coty Fultz, 30, was arrested on Aug. 19 at 11:53 p.m. at East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant from Cass County for public intoxication.
Christopher Gregory, 40, was arrested on Aug. 19 at 10:54 a.m. at 522 Essex Drive. He was charged with a warrant for resisting law enforcement, two warrants for battery, and a warrant for public intoxication.
Sheila Browning, 49, was arrested on Aug. 19 at 12:16 a.m. at West Lordeman Street and North Market Street. She was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), a warrant for possession of a legend drug, and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Bradley Jewell, 24, was arrested on Aug. 19 at 1:58 a.m. at 3120 N. Washington St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).
Jerrit Johnson, 36, was arrested on Aug. 19 at 3:32 a.m. at West Walnut Street. He was charged with body attachment in Miami County.