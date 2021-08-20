Daily Arrest Log - Aug. 19

Below are the arrests for Aug. 19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Arionne Harris, 21, was arrested on Aug. 19 at 8:54 p.m. at State Road 22 and State Road 13, Marion, for warrant/ sexual battery.
Blaine Nelson, 31, was arrested on Aug. 19 at 7:52 a.m. at 701 S. Indiana Ave. for domestic battery (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).
Frederick Spencer, 54, was arrested on Aug. 19 at 12:11 a.m. at North Street and Apperson Way for possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Jeffrey Todd, 54, was arrested on Aug. 19 at 10:44 p.m. at 116 W. Taylor St. for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).