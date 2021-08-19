Daily Arrest Log - Aug. 18

Below are the arrests for Aug. 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Stephanie Baker, 39, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 12:41 a.m. at Main Street and Sycamore Street for warrant/ Miami County.

Tiffany Clark, 38, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 12:16 a.m. at Reed Road and Sycamore Street for dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Ishmael Cosley, 31, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 3:11 a.m. at Gerhart Street and Waugh Street for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), domestic battery (level 6 felony), residential entry (level 6 felony) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Alana Hughes, 39, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 12:44 a.m. at 330 Laramie Lane for public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Jasmine Hughes, 28, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 9:00 a.m. in Kokomo for warrant/ residential entry, warrant/ petition to revoke (two counts), warrant/ non-compliance and warrant/ FTA.

Gordon Jenkins II, 50, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 4:33 a.m. at Park Road and Defenbaugh for possession of marijuana (class a misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Na-eem Marshall, 27, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 9:05 p.m. at Ricketts Street and Main Street for warrant/ possession of marijuana.

Angela Riley, 43, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 3:54 p.m. at 3090 Vinton Cir. for battery (class A misdemeanor).

Karen Toney, 59, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 3:57 p.m. at 3090 Vinton Cir. for battery (class A misdemeanor).