Daily Arrest Log - Aug. 17

Below are the arrests for Aug. 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Justin Cox, 26, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 1:50 p.m. at 1617 N. Wabash for neglect of a dependant (level 6 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (level 6 felony), maintaining common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony) and possession of controlled substance schedule I (class A misdemeanor).
Troy Kennedy, 31, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 9:53 p.m. at 602 E. Sycamore St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony) and intimidation (class A misdemeanor).
Ronda Minor, 29, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 1:30 p.m. at 1617 N. Wabash for maintaining common Nuisance (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependant (level 6 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony), and possession of controlled substance schedule I (class A misdemeanor).
Eves Pierre, 31, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 11:11 pm. at 615 N. Washington St.for public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Tyrice Wilburn, 32, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 1:15 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. for refusal to identify self while stopped for an infraction (class C misdemeanor).