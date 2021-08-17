Daily Arrest Log - Aug. 16

Below are the arrests for Aug. 16. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Marshaun Brice, 34, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 2:35 p.m. at 1902 W. Sycamore St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Gavin Brown, 28, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 10:36 a.m. at 602 E. Sycamore St. for warrant/ petition to revoke.
Lea Gysin, 40, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 3:45 p.m. at Courtland Avenue and Broadway Street for possession of a hypodermic syringe (level 6 felony), identity deception (level 6 felony) and warrant/ non-compliance.
Jessica Leija, 41, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 1:01 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. for warrant/ dealing methamphetamine.
Cody Long, 24, was arrested on Aug.16 at 5:44 p.m. at Red Rock Court and Boulder Way for warrant/ dealing methamphetamine.
Jasper Roberts, 31, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 11:33 p.m. at 1411 N. Courtland Ave. for warrant/ violation of release.