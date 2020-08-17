Daily arrest log - Aug. 14 to 16

Below are the arrests for Aug. 14-16. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Vicki Banker, 50, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 5:40 p.m. at West Markland Avenue and North Purdum Street. She was charged with a warrant for theft.

Darwood Bundrett Jr., 63, was arrested on Aug. 16 8:30 p.m. at 1299 S. Plate St. He was charged with battery (level 3 felony) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

David Busch, 46, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 1:31 a.m. at North Phillips Street and East North Street. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Mark Busch, 49, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 1:40 a.m. at East North Street and North Phillips Street. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and body attachment.

Phillip Cooper, 38, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 11:16 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a theft prior (level 6 felony) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Anthony Craig, 25, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 11:50 p.m. at 400 N. Armstrong St. He was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Lawrence Cross, 36, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 7:50 p.m. at 3400 S. Webster St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), leaving the scene of an accident (class A misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor), and a prior for operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Megan Grammer, 28, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 11:58 p.m. at 3022 Highland Springs Drive. She was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Shannon Green, 42, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 10:49 p.m. at North Korby Street and West Jefferson Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Deonte Hall, 22, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 4:35 a.m. at 2900 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Cheyenne McCombs, 25, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 2:55 a.m. at 107 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication from alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Roman Miner Sr., 23, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 12:38 p.m. at 1317 Avalon Ct. He was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).

Savasia Miner, 24, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 12:24 p.m. at 2447 Hazelnut Ln. She was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).

Kamista Roberts, 28, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 11 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with body attachment.

Britney Robertson, 32, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 9:57 p.m. at 1200 W. Richmond St. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident (class B misdemeanor).

Kelly Robinson, 51, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 3:13 p.m. at 500 S. Washington St. She was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).

Summer Smith, 22, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 2:47 a.m. at 107 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Henry Stone II, 47, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 1 a.m. at 315 W. Foster St. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 5 felony).

Joseph Ulerick, 32, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 4:10 a.m. at South Ohio Street and East Mulberry Street. He was charged with operating a vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Latina East, 38, was arrested on Aug. 14 at 1:24 a.m. at 400 S. Apperson Way. She was charged with a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

Joshua Johnson, 31, was arrested on Aug. 14 at 12:59 a.m. at 221 N. Forest St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Sharman Pearson, 41, was arrested on Aug. 14 at 2:34 a.m. at 1349 S. Waugh St. He was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony, class A misdemeanor), two counts of intensive outpatient program (class A misdemeanor), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), a warrant from Marion Co. for battery, a warrant from Marion Co. for strangulation, a warrant from Marion Co. for obstruction of justice, a warrant from Marion Co. for domestic battery, a warrant from Marion Co. for battery, and a warrant from Marion Co. for theft.

Harry Young, 26, was arrested on Aug. 14 at 12:17 a.m. at 819 N. Purdum St. He was charged with two warrants for prior driving while suspended and a warrant for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.