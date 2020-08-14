Daily arrest log - Aug. 13

Below are the arrests for Aug. 13. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Robert Shea II, 32, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 2:48 a.m. at 2400 N. Main St. He was charged with a warrant for battery.

Benjamin Anderson, 49, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 8:52 p.m. at 1412 N. Delphos St. He was charged with a warrant for body attachment.

Bradley Christopher, 61, was arrested on Aug.13 at 4:42 p.m. at 107 W. 400 S. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.

Melissa Davies, 51, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 11:05 a.m. at 904 W. Jefferson St. She was charged with a warrant for burglary.

Jacob Maine, 34, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 11:35 p.m. at West Vaile Street and North Union Street. He was charged with a warrant from Johnson Co. for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license and a warrant from Johnson Co. for driving the wrong way on a posted one-way road.

Daniel Scoles, 41, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 4:21 p.m. at 611 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), and a warrant for criminal mischief.

Justin Scott, 39, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 5:45 p.m. at 500 N. Indiana Ave. He was charged with a warrant from Tippecanoe Co. for theft.