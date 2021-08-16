Daily Arrest Log - Aug 13-15

Below are the arrests for Aug. 13-15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lagina Bell, 31, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 11:48 p.m. at Home Avenue and Wheeler Street for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony).

Jessica Calhoun, 35, was arrested on Aug. 14 at 12:40 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Rd. for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of a hypodermic syringe (level 6 felony), false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), warrant/ Wabash County.

Brooke Cooper, 24, was arrested on Aug. 14 at 7:26 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. for theft-shoplifting (class A misdemeanor).

Marlena Cornett, 32, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 2:18 a.m. at 2020 S. Washington St. for possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, V drug (class A misdemeanor).

Amanda Ferguson, 33, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 9:17 p.m. at Vaile Avenue and Diamond Street for possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (class A misdemeanor), possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, V drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Cody Frye, 33, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 7:16 p.m. at Markland Avenue for warrant/ Clinton County.

Luke Gentry, 27, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 8:07 a.m. at 806 S. Armstrong St. for domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Mark Gisler, 37, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 2:30 a.m. at 315 S. Union St. for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Chelsea Graham, 33, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 5:20 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. for possession of a hypodermic syringe (level 6 felony), theft (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Christopher Harding, 38, was arrested on Aug. 14 at 6:51 p.m. at 206 Inland Dr. for possession of a hypodermic needle (level 6 felony), theft-vehicle (level 6 felony), criminal conversion (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Ashleigh Harmon, 36, was arrested on Aug. 14 at 9:57 p.m. at 925 N. Armstrong St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Alisha Johnson, 35, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 3:50 p.m. at 1000 N. Apperson Way for warrant/ dealing a narcotic drug.

Jordan McCarty, 31, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 8:15 p.m. for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), dealing cocaine or a narcotic (level 5 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic (class 4 felony), operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor).

Brandon McKillip, 35, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 6:25 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. for theft (level 6 felony).

Jerry Mossholder, 45, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 1:13 p.m. at 1624 N.Wabash St. for two counts of warrant/ failure to appear.

Brandon Mudd, 35, was arrested on Aug 14 at 1:10 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Rd. for possession of a hypodermic syringe (level 6 felony).

Duwayne Richardson, 38, was arrested on Aug. 13 at 3:35 p.m. at 1114 S. Locke St. for warrant/ petition to revoke.

Holly Stone, 40, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 2:52 a.m. at 2200 1/2 N. Locke St. for domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Darious Wade, 26, was arrested on Aug. 15 at 11:38 p.m. at Home Avenue and Apperson Way for false identity statement (class A misdemeanor).