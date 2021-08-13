Daily Arrest Log - Aug 12

Below are the arrests for Aug. 12. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lafollette Bogan, 40, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 8:27 a.m. at 3065 S. Vinton Circle for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Brett Delong, 19, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 3:00 a.m. at 1600 W. Judson Rd. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and warrant/ Cass Co.

Derek Gilbert, 32, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 8:18 p.m. at 743 S. McCann St. for invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Paul Hoover, 20, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 3:09 a.m. at 1600 W. Judson Rd. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and warrant/ Cass Co.

Parinsky Hunt, 29, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 2:20 a.m. at Wheeler and Plate for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Susana Ramirez, 36, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 4:00 a.m. at South Washington Street and West Woodland Street for driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Shelley Shelby, 29, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 5:26 p.m. at East North Street and North Jay Street for warrant/ dealing schedule III controlled substance.

Sue Slusher, 53, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 11:45 p.m. at 3120 N. Washington St. Trailer #1 for warrant/ FTA.