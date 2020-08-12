You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log - Aug. 11

Below are the arrests for Aug. 11. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brevon Ellis, 23, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 8:27 p.m. at 5305 Council Ring. He was charged with a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Simomne Gaskin, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 10:21 p.m. at S.R. 931 and North Jefferson Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Damien Shutt, 21, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 11:30 p.m. at North Apperson Way and Smith Road. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), and reckless driving (class C misdemeanor).

