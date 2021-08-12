Daily Arrest Log - Aug. 11

Below are the arrests for Aug. 11. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rosa Banta, 21, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 12:42 p.m. at 1015 S. Courtland Ave. for domestic battery-in presence of child less than 16 (level 6 felony), domestic battery-deadly weapon (level 5 felony), domestic battery-adult against family member less than 14 with bodily injury (level 5 felony) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Brad Bowley, 51, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 11:50 p.m. at 2800 N. Webster for invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Taylor Brod, 27, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 115 W. Monroe St. for warrant/ failure to appear.

Anthony Canales, 32, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 4:09 a.m. at 1140 N. Korby St. for battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Madison Canales, 25, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 4:07 a.m. at 1140 N. Korby street for battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Thomas Carrico, 49, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 1:15 a.m. at West Taylor Street and North Lindsay Street for auto theft (level 6 felony).

Joshua Johnson, 35, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 12:48 a.m. at 504 E. Sycamore St. Apt. #2 for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), interfering with the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor), and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Kristin Lutz, 41, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 12:50 a.m. at 504 E. Sycamore St. Apt. #2 for domestic battery and five warrants from Hamilton Co.

Nickalus Snay, 26, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 12:47 p.m. at Santa Fe and Sycamore for warrant/ petition to revoke.

Rachelle Winchestor, 48, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 4:35 a.m. at 1601 E. Boulevard for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), dealing cocaine (level 4 felony), manufacturing/ dealing methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).