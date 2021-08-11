Daily arrest log - Aug. 10

Below are the arrests for Aug. 10. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Taylor Brod, 27, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 7:49 p.m. at 100 N. Main St. for public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Lacey Campbell, 32, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 1:25 a.m. at 2307 Carmelita Blvd. for false informing (class B misdemeanor) and unlawful use of 911 services (class A misdemeanor).
Cameron Crawford, 18, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 1:49 at 2501 S. Berkley for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Randall Meyers, 61, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 12:09 p.m. at 5703 Lance Dr. for warrant/ Virginia.