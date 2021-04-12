Daily arrest log - April 9 to 11

Below are the arrests for April 9 to 11. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brandon Brown, 33, was arrested on April 10 at 2:30 p.m. at 900 Chippewa Lane. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).

Vivian Chew, 62, was arrested on April 11 at 12:22 a.m. at South Apperson Way and East Superior Street. She was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike (class A misdemeanor), and operating a motor vehicle - never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Jesse Clark, 61, was arrested on April 10 at 12:14 a.m. at North Ohio Street and East Jefferson Street. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Robert Cunningham, 50, was arrested on April 9 at 11:47 p.m. at East Sycamore Street and SR 931. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Ian Forbes, 32, was arrested on April 9 at 3:21 p.m. at 511 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor).

Jeammie Hankins, 51, was arrested on April 11 at 3:05 a.m. at 916 N. Philips St. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Patricia Howard, 33, was arrested on April 10 at 5:34 p.m. at 1423 S. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Reginald Hunter, 40, was arrested on April 11 at 3:49 a.m. at South Park Road and West Lincoln Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle - never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Jacob Kelly, 19, was arrested on April 11 at West Lordeman Street and South Purdum Street. He was charged with possession of synthetic urine (class B misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Martin Landrum, 28, was arrested on April 10 at 2:38 a.m. at South Ohio Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with possession of a handgun without license (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for public intoxication.

Russell McCoy, 47, was arrested on April 10 at 3:34 a.m. at North Main Street and East Firmin Street. He was charged with a warrant for driving while suspended.

Angel Richason, 50, was arrested on April 9 at 11:55 p.m. at 1504 S. Plate St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Candi Sanders-Cole, 32, was arrested on April 9 at 11:50 p.m. at 1504 S. Plate St. She was charged with a warrant from Marion County.

Tyler Vanderpan, 28, was arrested on April 11 at 11:01 p.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Road. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony).

Donald Wichmann Jr, 55, was arrested on April 10 at 10:08 p.m. at 401 Arrow St. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).