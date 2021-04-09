Daily arrest log - April 8

Below are the arrests for April 8. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brandon Call, 31, was arrested on April 8 at 11:42 p.m. at West Spraker Street and North Indiana Avenue. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Aubrey Coats, 43, was arrested on April 8 at 5:05 p.m. at South Apperson Way and East Markland Avenue. She was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Charles Dunmore, 57, was arrested on April 8 at 2:50 p.m. at South Apperson Way and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for pre-trial violation.
Dana Mitchell, 48, was arrested on April 8 at 10:40 p.m. at 930 S. Washington St. She was charged with a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for failure to appear, and a warrant from Tipton Co.
Jeremiah Plake, 43, was arrested n April 8 at 2:44 p.m. at 1108 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with a warrant for criminal mischief.
Allyssa Pollock, 22, was arrested on April 8 at 12:40 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and Witherspoon Drive. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).