Daily arrest log - April 7

Below are the arrests for April 7. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lajonta Hall, 40, was arrested on April 7 at 9:11 p.m. at East Monroe Street and North Delphos Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Donnie Reynolds, 42, was arrested on April 7 at 1:55 p.m. at 724 S. Main St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Shaun Thieke, 32, was arrested on April 7 1625 S. Market St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Danny Wallace, 61, was arrested on April 7 at 11:16 p.m. at North Bell Street and North Madison Street. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Alexander Castillo, 21, was arrested on April 7 at 3:50 a.m. at West Markland Avenue and South Indiana Avenue. He was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).
Brandon White, 30, was arrested on April 7 at 4 a.m. at South Dixon Road and West Boulevard Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).